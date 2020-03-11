Coronavirus Pandemic: See Which Tours and Festivals Have Been Canceled

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has turned from a concern into an official pandemic, per the World Health Organization, and with that declaration comes a slew of changes to the music tour and festival calendar. Artists are canceling international tour dates and postponing treks within the United States, and numerous festivals have been either canceled or pushed back due to the spread of the virus.

Per Time, the WHO officially elevated the coronavirus spread to pandemic status on Wednesday (March 11). Over 118,000 cases of the disease have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories, with 4,262 deaths reported worldwide as of 8PM ET on March 10.

“This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said during a media briefing. "So every sector and every individual must be involved in the fights."

For the country music community, that means postponing or canceling shows and festivals. Already, April's Stagecoach festival in Indio, Calif., has been postponed, while March's gigantic music and tech conference and festival SXSW has been canceled, and will not take place for the first time in 34 years.

Keep reading for a list of country music tours and festivals that have been affected by the spread of coronavirus. Taste of Country will keep this list updated should additional events be affected.