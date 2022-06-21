Chris Stapleton has shuffled three upcoming concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The country superstar turned to social media on Tuesday (June 21) to break the news to fans, saying he was "very sorry" to those who have already waited so long to see him live during the pandemic shutdown.

Stapleton was scheduled to play a show in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday (June 23), followed by two shows in Denver, Colo., on Friday (June 24) and Saturday (June 25) as part of his All-American Road Show Tour.

" ... I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows," he writes.

The show in Salt Lake City has been rescheduled to July 1, while the two shows in Denver have moved to July 2 and July 3. Fans who cannot attend a rescheduled show need to contact their point of purchase for a refund by Tuesday, June 28, by 11:59PM local time for a refund.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows," Stapleton finishes. "We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can't wait to see you next week."

Stapleton was forced to cancel most of his 2020 concert schedule as the COVID-19 pandemic pressed pause on almost all large-scale live performances around the world, and though he returned to the road in 2021, he was still obliged to shuffle a number of shows in response to surges of the virus.

Stapleton announced that his All-American Roadshow Tour would continue in 2022 in February, with dates beginning on June 9 in San Diego, Calif., and running through Oct. 27, when the tour is slated to wrap in Fort Worth, Texas.