Denny Hamlin expressed gratitude and grief in his first public remarks since the death of his father last weekend.

Country singer Cole Swindell's response was personal.

Denny Hamlin's parents' home caught fire on Sunday (Dec. 28).

His father Dennis Hamlin and mother Mary Lou Hamlin were inside at the time.

Dennis died in the blaze but Mary Lou survived and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Her prognosis is unknown.

Update On Denny Hamlin's Mother

In a short statement pushed to social media, Denny Hamlin thanked those who offered a prayer or get well wishes. Then, he offered a small update on his mother's condition:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences on my father’s passing," the 45-year said. "My mother continues to improve, and our family truly appreciates the outpouring of support and the respect for our privacy during this time."

WBTV-TV shares that Mary Lou had previously indicated Sunday was her and Dennis' wedding anniversary, sourcing a three-year-old post on social media. If true, the couple would have been married 52 years.

How Did Cole Swindell's Parents Die?

"You Should Be Here" singer Swindell is big NASCAR fan, but also someone who knows what it feels like to lose a parent unexpectedly. In September 2021, his mother Betty Carol Rainey died after a stay in hospice.

That came eight years after his father William Keith Swindell died at age 64. This death was a "freak accident" that happened as Cole was on a radio tour to promote his first single, "Chillin' It."

"Truly sorry for your loss, DH," Swindell writes on X. "I know there aren’t any words right now but we’re praying for you and your family and your mothers recovery."

No details have been shared about what caused the fire at the Hamlin home. Denny Hamlin indicated his father was battling a terminal illness last fall, saying that last NASCAR season was his final chance to win a championship his dad could witness.