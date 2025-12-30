Greg Biffle fans will have a chance to pay their respects during a public memorial scheduled for next month.

The NASCAR racer was one of seven people killed when his plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport north of Charlotte. All seven will be remembered during this public celebration of life.

Greg Biffle, his son Ryder, his 14-year-old daughter Emma and his wife Cristina were among seven killed in a plane crash on Dec. 18.

The plane was owned by Biffle but it's not clear who was piloting at the time of the crash.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Additionally, the Gathering In Remembrance will be live streamed.

Greg Biffle Public Memorial Details

Veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shares that the public celebration of life for Biffle, his wife Cristina, their son Ryder, his daughter Emma and friends Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and Jack Dutton will take place on the morning of Jan. 16.

More details about the program and an exact start time will be announced later. The venue is BoJangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., home to the AHL Charlotte Checkers team.

Greg Biffle Cause of Death

Biffle died in plane crash near Statesville Regional Airport near Charlotte, N.C. The plane took off, but was attempting an emergency landing 10 minutes later when it crashed into trees and light poles approximately one-third of a mile from the runway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but several witnesses recalled hearing a "pop" upon takeoff. Poor weather may have also been a factor.

Biffle was one of three licensed pilots on the plane, along with experienced airline pilot Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack Dutton

