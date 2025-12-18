Reports are emerging after a plane registered to NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed Thursday morning in North Carolina, with multiple fatalities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 10:20AM on Dec. 18 at Statesville Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has launched an investigation.

Local outlets report the aircraft was attempting to land when it went down.

The FAA confirmed the crash and said an investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press reports that both the FAA and local authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities, though no victims have been publicly identified at this time.

Greg + Family Onboard

Shortly after the news broke, fellow NASCAR driver Garrett Mitchell — also known as YouTuber Cleetus McFarland — shared that Greg, his wife Cristina, and children Ryder and Emma were aboard the plane.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane... because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook. “We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

The aircraft is registered to GB Aviation Leasing, which is tied to Greg’s listed home address, according to WSOC and Fox 8.

As of now, no official statement has been made by Biffle’s representatives or family, and authorities have not confirmed the identities of any victims.

NASCAR Champ + Family Man

Greg, 55, began his racing career in 1995 and became one of NASCAR’s most respected veterans.

He is one of just three drivers to win championships in both the Busch Series and the Craftsman Truck Series, and earned 19 career Cup Series victories between 2003 and 2016.

Biffle married Cristina Grossu in 2023. They share a 5-year-old son, Ryder. He also has a 14-year-old daughter, Emma, from a previous marriage to Nicole Lunders.

Remembered for More Than Racing

Those closest to the Biffles emphasized not just Greg’s racing legacy, but also the way he and Cristina lived their lives in service of others.

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them,” Rep. Rich Hudson wrote on X. “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others… Greg was a great NASCAR champion… but he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

In recent years, Greg had been personally involved in recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, using his own helicopter to deliver vital supplies to hard-hit and isolated areas across North Carolina.

From food and insulin to EpiPens, gasoline, and even a chainsaw — Greg worked to get essential aid to communities cut off by floodwaters and landslides. Despite dangerous flying conditions, he made multiple attempts to land safely and get help to those in need.

This is a developing story.