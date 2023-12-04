Cole Swindell Will ‘Win the Night’ With a New Tour in 2024

As he heads toward a new album cycle, Cole Swindell is putting a tour on the books for spring 2024.

On Monday morning (Dec. 4), the singer announced his headlining Win the Night Tour, which will kick off in mid-May with a small handful of Canadian dates before bouncing around the U.S. all summer long.

Dylan Scott will open all shows, and a talented roster of country newcomers will split dates on an additional slot: Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road are all booked.

The name of the tour doesn't come from a song or an album — at least, not one that's been announced yet — but Swindell explains in a statement that it's a personal mantra that he and his road team repeat each night before they hit the stage.

"My band and crew on the road have been a big reason for the successes in my career and I never take that for granted. It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping onstage [are] 'Win the Night,'" the singer says.

"This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up — the fans!" he adds.

Swindell's upcoming tour is just one of several exciting new ventures he's got planned for 2024: The singer recently released his new song "3 Feet Tall," a potent, emotional ballad about the impact of divorce on young children. It's the first new song off a yet-to-be-announced album Swindell is expected to release next year.

Swindell's got new beginnings on his mind when it comes to his style and look, too. Last week, he posted a photo of himself rocking a shaved head, his signature ball cap in his hand. "New Era," he captioned the snapshot. While that might seem like a simply thing to some artists, photos of Swindell without his cap on his head have been, until now, practically non-existent.

Tickets for the Win the Night Tour go on sale to the public Friday (Dec. 8), with the exception of Swindell's June 8 Cincinnati show, which will go on sale on Dec. 15. For details, visit the singer's website.

Cole Swindell's 2024 Win the Night Tour Dates:

May 16 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 17 -- Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Center (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 18 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 24 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)

May 25 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)

May 30 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

May 31 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 1 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 8 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 27 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

June 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

June 29 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

July 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 12 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 13 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 19 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 20 -- Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)