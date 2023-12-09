6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Dec. 2-8, 2023)

A country icon, a recent Entertainer of the Year winner and one of the most reliable live performers out of Texas all announced tour dates this week (Dec. 2-8). Here are six country tours announced, including a last-minute addition from a beloved reality television show star.

Hank Williams Jr. revealed a 2024 tour that's notable for the dynamic group of young artists he's bringing along. Whiskey Myers and Neal McCoy are two, but scroll down to see all dates and support acts, plus on-sale information.

This weekly list of country music tours also features Home Free, who revealed they'll be cutting way back on touring as they announced a slate of new dates. Their explanation is personal, so we'll let them explain.

Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information are also listed.

Aaron Watson's 2024 Armadillo Dance Hall Tour

Notes: No opening acts announced.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale through Watson's website.

Brett Young's 2024 UK and European Tour

Notes: Special guests will join Young.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Dec. 8.

Notes: Tickets for the new dates go on sale Dec. 15.

Tickets: Miranda Lambert will join Stapleton on Aug. 24 in Houston.

Notes: Dylan Scott is direct support for this tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Friday (Dec. 8).

May 16 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 17 -- Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Center (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 18 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 24 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)

May 25 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)

May 30 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

May 31 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 1 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 8 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 27 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

June 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

June 29 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

July 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 12 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 13 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 19 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 20 -- Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

Notes: Whiskey Myers, Neal McCoy and more will join him throughout the 2024 tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Friday (Dec. 8).

Apr. 5 -- Birmingham, Ala.

Apr. 20 -- Bossier City, La.

May 17 -- Raleigh, N.C.

May 18 -- Bristow, Va.

June 7 -- Hartford, Conn.

June 8 -- Mansfield, Mass.

June 21 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 22 -- Clarkston, Mich.

Aug. 9 -- Charlotte, N.C.

Aug. 10 -- Virginia Beach, Va.

Aug. 23 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Aug. 24 -- Syracuse, N.Y.

Sept. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo.

Home Free's Crazy(er) Life Tour 2024

Notes: No opening acts were announced.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale first for Home Free's Patreon supporters on Dec. 11.