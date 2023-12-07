Chris Stapleton has added three new dates to his 2024 All-American Road Show, including one stop with Miranda Lambert in the summer.

Lambert will join the lineup for one date in her home state of Texas, at Houston's Minute Maid Park. Grace Potter is also performing as part of the lineup. The event is set for Aug. 24, 2024, and tickets go on sale Dec. 15. However, pre-sales are available, and Lambert's RanFan fan club members will have first dibs on Dec. 14.

Dec. 15 is also the on-sale date for Stapleton's two other newly announced 2024 shows, which will take place in Tampa, Fla., on May 10 and Arlington, Texas, on June 16. Potter is also opening the Tampa show, along with Nikki Lane, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Marcus King will open for Stapleton in Arlington.

Elsewhere on Stapleton's 2024 tour calendar, his All-American Road Show will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, the War and Treaty and many others. The 2024 iteration of his All-American Road Show kicks off in early March, and it'll keep him busy through August.

Stapleton is also planning a short list of stadium dates in support of George Strait in 2024; Little Big Town will join the bill for those shows.

Lambert has a busy calendar coming up, too. She's currently wrapping up her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency — an engagement that's been going on since fall 2022 — and just announced the final string of dates for late March and early April 2024.