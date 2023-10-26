Chris Stapleton will once again be at the helm of his All-American Road Show Tour in 2024. The singer just announced more than 20 U.S. and Canadian dates on the trek, after kicking off his tour announcement with some overseas shows earlier this fall.

The tour announcement comes just ahead of the release of Stapleton's next album. His new project, Higher, is due out in November, and will feature tracks including "White Horse," "Think I'm in Love With You" and "It Takes a Woman."

As always, a robust crew of openers and special guests will join Stapleton on the road. Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Marty Stuart, Willie Nelson & Family, Marcus King, Turnpike Troubadours, Nikki Lane and the War and Treaty are all among the acts chiming in from the country and Americana genres. Soul singer Allen Stone, indie rock legend Sheryl Crow and singer-songwriter Grace Potter will also appear on various dates on the tour.

The new headlining dates on Stapleton's calendar join his already announced stadium shows as a support act for George Strait.

Tickets for the new 2024 All-American Road Show go on sale on Friday (Nov. 3) at 10AM local time. Visit Stapleton's website for more information.

Chris Stapleton, 2024 All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

March 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Apr. 3 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Canada Life Centre

Apr. 4 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Apr. 6 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 22 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument

May 31 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 6 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 12 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

June 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

July 11 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

July 19 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

July 25 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

July 26 — Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

July 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 1 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 2 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Aug. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena