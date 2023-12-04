Hank Williams Jr. Plots a ‘Family Tradition’ 45th Anniversary Tour

Hank Williams Jr. Plots a &#8216;Family Tradition&#8217; 45th Anniversary Tour

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Hank Williams Jr. has big plans to hit the road in 2024. On Monday (Dec. 4), the singer announced a tour celebrating the 45th anniversary of his landmark 1979 album, Family Tradition.

Family Tradition, which includes the country classic title track as well as several other staples of Williams Jr.'s career, came out on April 17, 1979.

His new tour kicks off early in April, just before the album officially turns 45 years old, with a stop in Birmingham, Ala. It'll continue with stops in various U.S. cities, tallying up 13 shows in total before the run wraps in September.

A variety of opening acts are joining Ol' Bocephus on the road this summer. Among them is Old Crow Medicine Show, the group that joined him on his 2023 dates. Williams Jr. has selected a variety of other outlaw-minded artists to perform on the bill, too, including Marty Stuart, Whiskey Myers, Charley Crockett, Neal McCoy and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Tickets to the next slate of shows go on sale (with some exceptions) on Friday, Dec. 15. However, fan club members will be able to snag their tickets a week-and-a-half earlier, thanks to a special presale that begins Wednesday (Dec. 6). For details, visit the singer's website.

Hank Williams Jr.'s 2024 Family Tradition 45th Anniversary Tour Dates:

Apr. 5 -- Birmingham, Ala.
Apr. 20 -- Bossier City, La.
May 17 -- Raleigh, N.C.
May 18 -- Bristow, Va.
June 7 -- Hartford, Conn.
June 8 -- Mansfield, Mass.
June 21 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
June 22 -- Clarkston, Mich.
Aug. 9 -- Charlotte, N.C.
Aug. 10 -- Virginia Beach, Va.
Aug. 23 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Aug. 24 -- Syracuse, N.Y.
Sept. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo.

