See the First Picture From Hank Williams Jr.’s Wedding to Wife Brandi

Hank Williams Jr. and his new bride Brandi are glowing in the first photo from their wedding ceremony, which was posted to the country legend's Facebook page on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Brandi wears a glittering, floral white gown in the photo, complete with a long trail and understated tiara. Meanwhile, Hank Jr. looks sharp in a black suit and sunglasses.

The happy couple posed in front of a church altar for the snapshot, decorated lavishly with romantic bouquets of white flowers. Brandi holds a bouquet of white roses and baby's breath, while Williams Jr. has a single white rose pinned in his lapel.

"Mr. and Mrs. Hank Williams Jr.," the caption reads simply.

News of the country singer's nuptials arrived on Monday (Sept. 11) via a statement posted to his social media. He and Brandi were married over the weekend in Banks, Ala., in front of a small group of loved ones. The post also shared that the couple have been engaged since May, and that they've been friends since 2003.

Though a social media post indicates that Williams, Jr. and Brandi have been dating at least since January, their engagement didn't reach the public eye until September, when the Pure Hank Radio Show announced the news.

The singer's happy news follows a difficult personal chapter: His wife Mary unexpectedly died at age 58 in March 2022.

