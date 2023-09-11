Hank Williams Jr. got married in Alabama over the weekend. The country legend reveals that he and his girlfriend, Brandi, tied the knot in front of friends and family on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The wedding was small, and a reception followed at a hall in Troy, Ala. Very little is known about Brandi, including her last name, but she's been by Williams' side since at least January.

In announcing the news, he also shared that they first got engaged in May, on Mother's Day.

Brandi is Williams' fourth wife.

His wife Mary died unexpectedly in March 2022.

His rumored engagement to Brandi became public earlier this month, but wasn't widely reported until Monday morning (Sept. 11).

"Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr!" a post on social media reads.

Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends. A reception followed at Kendall Hall in Troy, Alabama. They had gotten engaged earlier this year on Mothers Day. The bride and groom have known each other and been friends since 2003.

A photo from the wedding did not accompany the announcement, nor did anything else about Brandi, except the detail that they've been friends for 20 years. The Pure Hank Radio Show first brought their engagement into public eye on Sept. 4.

This news is a burst positive personal news for Williams after several difficult years that included his wife's unexpected death, as well as he death of his daughter with Mary.

Related: Hank Williams Jr's Wife's Cause of Death Revealed

Prior to Mary (1990-2022), Williams was married to Becky White (1977-83) and Gwen Yeargain (1971-77).

8 Unlikely Country Music Marriages + the Wild Love Stories Behind Them These marriages are so crazy they're worth their own country song!

From the little boy who called his shot, to the cop who stole the superstar's heart, here are eight of country music's most unlikely marriages. If there's a lesson to learn, it's that no dream is too big.