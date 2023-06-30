Every Cole Swindell No. 1 Hit, Ranked

Since the release of his debut single "Chillin' It" in 2014, Cole Swindell has consistently sent songs to the top of the country charts.

The Georgia native got his start as a songwriter, penning tracks for Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Craig Campbell and more. Even though he had established himself as one of country music's most in-demand songwriters, Swindell was ready to launch a solo career of his own.

Since the release of "Chillin' It," the 40-year-old talent has taken eight additional tracks to No. 1 on country radio. He's dropped four albums, the most recent being 2022's Stereotype, earned a Grammy nomination, and collaborated with some of the genre's biggest names.

One of the standout cuts from Stereotype is "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," a playful love song that pays tribute to Jo Dee Messina's '90s country hit. In May, the pair performed a special live mashup of Swindell's hit and Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California" together during the 2023 ACM Awards.

Although every one of these tracks showcases his talents as an artist, some songs shine brighter than the rest. Take a look at our ranking of Cole Swindell's No. 1 hits below: