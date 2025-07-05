Miranda Lambert Asks Fans to Help After Devastating Texas Floods

Miranda Lambert is swinging into action after the devastating floods that hit large parts of Texas overnight on July 4.

The country superstar is heavily involved in animal rescue via her MuttNation Foundation, and she turned to social media on Saturday (July 5) to ask her fans and followers for their help with a new fundraiser she has launched to try to help animals who have been displaced by the floods.

"I'm devastated to hear about the Floods in South & Central Texas," Lambert writes on Facebook.

"I cannot come up with any words for the loss. MuttNation Foundation is working with Kerrville Pets Alive to get more info, and support animals impacted by the floods. If you'd like to join our efforts, please consider donating."

In a separate video posted to Instagram, Lambert urges fans to help as much as they can and "keep sending prayers":

To donate to MuttNation Foundation's relief efforts in Texas, visit the foundation's official website.

ABC News reports that authorities issued a flash flood emergency warning early on Friday morning (July 4) for parts of Kerr County after the area received 10 inches of rain, with as much as four inches continuing to fall each hour.

Those warnings were duplicated in other parts of the state as the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes, jumping its banks and causing catastrophic flooding in the Kerrville area.

Texas authorities said there have been 27 confirmed deaths so far in a press conference on Saturday (July 5).

A girls camp along the Guadalupe River called Camp Mystic was badly impacted by the floods, losing power, water and wi-fi services as flood waters swept the area. Between 23 and 25 young campers were still unaccounted for as of Saturday, according to officials.

The National Weather Service reports that the Guadalupe River reached its second-highest levels on record, far surpassing a devastating flood that happened in 1987.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said Kerr County does not maintain a warning system on the river during a press conference on Friday. He defended the fact that no official evacuations took place on Thursday night (July 3), saying, "We didn't know this flood was coming," according to ABC.

"We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States, and we deal with floods on a regular basis," he said. "When it rains, we get water. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what's happened here, none whatsoever."

Rain continued to fall on Saturday, with large parts of Texas remaining under flash flood warnings.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is gorgeous, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City most recently sold for $3.5 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker