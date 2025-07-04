Catastrophic Flooding in Texas: 13 Dead, Dozens of Campers Missing After River Surges

Heavy storms have dumped 6 to 15 inches of rain across Central Texas, triggering catastrophic flash flooding that has claimed at least 13 lives and left an unspecified number of children missing at a summer camp.

Water levels along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County’s Hill Country surged between 22 and 29 feet in just hours, far beyond normal levels, overwhelming the surrounding area.

According to Reuters, 13 fatalities have been confirmed. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are focused around Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, where dozens of cabins were affected by rapidly rising water.

At a press conference Friday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that 23 of the camp’s 750 campers remain unaccounted for, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Two camp employees explained that some cabins had flooded, and it's possible some campers were swept away by the water.

If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for,” instructors said in a statement shared by CBS affiliate KEYE. "We are working with search and rescue currently. The highway has washed away so [we] are struggling to get more help."

One official emphasized the uncertainty of the situation:

We can’t say for sure that they’re all accounted for. We know that there are some missing. We know where some of them are—and [they are] stranded.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has officially declared it “catastrophic flooding.”

Local leaders echoed that the flooding was impossible to predict.

"We didn’t know this flood was coming," Judge Kelly said at Friday's press conference. "Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here—none whatsoever."

More rain is expected through Saturday, complicating rescue efforts and increasing the danger of additional flooding.

Flash Flood Safety Tips

Flash floods strike fast, often with little warning. Here's how to stay safe:

Never underestimate water surges—even shallow water can be deadly.

Check local alerts before traveling, especially near rivers or hillsides.

Avoid flooded roads. Stay on high ground and wait for official rescue teams.

Don’t attempt to drive through water—just 6 inches can stall a car, and 12 inches can sweep it away.