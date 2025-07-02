Tragedy on Lake Kissimmee: Husband’s Desperate Grasp as Alligator Swims Away with Wife

A chilling accident on Florida’s Lake Kissimmee left one woman dead—and her husband forever changed—after an 11-foot alligator dragged her underwater and swam away with her body.

On May 6, Cynthia Diekema, 61, and her husband, Dave, were canoeing near Tiger Creek when they unknowingly passed over a submerged bull alligator.

The reptile, hidden in just 2.5 feet of water, reacted violently, capsizing the canoe and throwing both passengers into the lake.

Cynthia was bitten on the torso, and the alligator performed a fatal “death roll” before disappearing into the water with her, per WESH.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), “Efforts by her husband to assist her were unsuccessful.”

Authorities from FWC, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper responded quickly.

The alligator was later located and removed from the water, and Cynthia’s body was recovered. The incident remains under investigation.

Cynthia was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother from Paw Paw, Michigan. She is survived by her husband Dave, their two children, and two grandchildren.

Her obituary remembered her as someone who lived life fully and loved deeply: “She cherished her family and every moment and adventure they spent together.”

What You Can Learn

Florida is home to a large alligator population, and while attacks are rare, the risk is real, especially in shallow, vegetated areas where gators may be submerged and unseen.

If you're on the water:

Assume alligators are nearby in natural Florida waterways.

Never approach or provoke an alligator, especially from a boat.

If attacked, fight back aggressively—aim for the eyes and sensitive areas to escape.

Summer Travel Safety Reminder

This tragic event is a sobering reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the importance of wildlife awareness.

As warmer weather draws more people to lakes and rivers, staying informed and cautious can mean the difference between a beautiful day and a life-altering one.

Stay safe. Stay alert. And always respect the wild.