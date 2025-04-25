Hardy Bitten by Snake During Nature Walk

Hardy pounced on a snake that was sunning along a riverbank and the snake pounced right back.

The singer and songwriter was bitten on the hand and shared the video to social media this week.

The location is unknown, but may be familiar to fans who follow him on Instagram. He regularly shares pictures and videos of him exploring for arrowheads or similar artifacts. At the end of this video, he finds another.

Hardy's new single is "Favorite Country Song," from the upcoming Country! EP.

His Jim Bob's World Tour picks up in May, with dates through September.

Last month, he and wife Caleigh welcomed a baby girl named Rosie.

Related: Country Stars Who Are Having Babies in 2025

The bite doesn't seem to bother Hardy much. In fact, viewers wouldn't know about it if not for a caption. He declares the snake to be "some kind of water snake" and wrestles to get it off his arm. His famous friends had a lot to say on the topic in the comments.

"Rednecker than me," shared Koe Wetzel.

"Could absolutely never be me," adds Travis Denning.

"Hardy: 'Let go!' Snake: 'Dude .. you grabbed me first!'" jokes a fan named Aly Steyn.

Other outdoor content from Hardy finds him hunting and fishing, or catching a fence lizard. Those videos and photos get interspersed between assets from his live shows or promotional graphics.

Country! will be Hardy’s third EP, to go with three full-length studio albums, a live album and two mixtapes since 2018. Additionally, he regularly lands songs on other artist's albums. For example, he has seven co-writing credits on Morgan Wallen's upcoming album.

Wetzel and Stephen Wilson Jr. will join Hardy on the Jim Bob World Tour.