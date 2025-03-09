Hardy + Wife Caleigh’s Baby is Here — See Her Adorable Photos + Name!

Hardy and his wife Caleigh are officially parents. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Rosie Ryan Hardy, on Friday (March 7).

The couple shared their happy news in a joint social media post, where they posted their baby girl's name, birth date and weight (9 lbs, 2 oz.) They didn't share any more details about the birth than that, though in a spread of photos, they gave fans a peek at some of their precious first moments as a family of three.

One shot shows the couple sitting together on a hospital bed, the proud country star papa cradling his newborn daughter as Caleigh beams down at her from her spot next to him.

Other photos show the young girl's face close up as she sleeps peacefully in her hospital bassinet, decked out with a large pink bow. More snapshots show little Rosie nestled in her mother's arms, and one photo shows Hardy's hands pinching her adorably chubby cheeks.

The Hardys had a little extra time to wait before they met their daughter. In late February, her due date came and went, and Caleigh commemorated her due date week with a trip out to Jelly Roll's downtown Nashville bar.

On Instagram Stories and in grid posts, Caleigh talked about going beyond her due date. She asked fans for advice on all their best tips for going into labor, and explained that she had an induction scheduled if her pregnancy approached the 42-week mark.

Hardy and Caleigh announced that they were expecting last October, just shy of their two-year wedding anniversary.

Soon after, they revealed that their baby-to-be was a girl.