Just call him "girl dad"!

Hardy and his wife Caleigh are currently expecting their first child, and on Wednesday (Nov. 13), they shared that their baby-to-be is a little girl.

The couple took photos for their gender reveal in their daughter's nursery, with several shots of them painting the walls pink.

No confetti cannons or frosting-filled cupcakes were involved in the making of this announcement. Rather, the Hardys simply shared shots of their in-progress nursery. One photo shows Caleigh drawing a heart on the wall in pink paint, while another shows them spelling out the word "girl" together.

"Getting ready for her," the caption reads.

On an Instagram Stories slide, Caleigh also shared a snapshot of her country star husband, smiling with paint roller in hand.

"My new favorite picture in the whole world!!" she gushes. "He is going to be the best girl dad."

All About Hardy + His Wife Caleigh's Baby-to-Be

The couple announced Caleigh's pregnancy last month. They shared their news in a social media post spotlighting her baby bump and writing, "You have been our favorite little secret to keep."

The couple has been married since October 2022, and their soon-to-be daughter will be their first child.

Baby Hardy is due to arrive in February 2025.

