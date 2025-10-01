Hardy isn’t holding back when it comes to parents who say raising just one baby is tough — and he doesn’t care who disagrees with him.

The country star appeared on the God's Country podcast, where he shared an update on life with his wife, Caleigh, over the past six months as new parents. During the conversation, he also took a few jabs at people who say raising one child — even with two parents — is a struggle.

The “Wait in the Truck” singer says, “Having one kid is easy. I don’t care what anybody says. And we don’t have help. We don’t have a nanny or nothing. We’re doing everything just us.”

Hardy proudly proclaims that he and his wife are winning at parenting — without outside help — all while juggling his massive music career.

If you’re married with one child and often feel overwhelmed, Hardy’s comments may either annoy you or inspire you.

The singer-songwriter says his daughter is basically self-sufficient, needing little more than to be fed and put to sleep.

“You could put her in the middle of this floor and she could just entertain herself for an hour,” Hardy says. “She’s just so content. She’s never uncomfortable. She whines if she’s hungry or she’s tired, and that is literally it. She’s an easy baby for sure.”

Baby Rosie did have one challenge to overcome. Hardy says he and his wife had to dedicate time to sleep training her because she was waking up constantly throughout the night.

“From like month four to month five was pretty terrible. But as they say — you know how I love the term — she woke up finally. She realized she was human and was like, ‘What’s this terrible feeling of, I want to go to bed.’”

Hardy also shared on the podcast that he and his wife definitely plan to have more children in the future and don’t intend to stop at one — though he admits that thought scares him a little.

Get our free mobile app

“We’re screwed for the rest," he said. "God, I don’t know what we’re going to do, seriously. It’s like this perfect little thing, and I just know we’re going to have another one and they’re going to be a freaking brat or something.”

How Old is HARDY?

Hardy is 35 years old and was born Sept. 13, 1990.

Where is HARDY From?

Philadelphia. Philadelphia, Mississippi, that is.

Country Stars Who Are Having Babies in 2025 The country music family is expanding in 2025. These country singers are all making space for new bundles of joy this year. Some are first-time parents, while others are already experts at this "parenting" thing, but every new arrival is sure to be equally sweet. Keep scrolling to see photos of all the stars who will become parents in 2025. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak