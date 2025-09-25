Inside Taste of Country’s News Room: It’s ‘Talkin’ Country LIVE’

Is Eric Church right about Hardy? Join the conversation this morning when the Taste of Country news team begins Talkin' Country LIVE.

This weekly live stream takes you inside the week's biggest news stories with insider analysis, original interview exclusives and the finer details of stories you may have been too busy to ready from top to bottom.

Chief's comments about the "Truck Bed" singer are one of four topics you'll have a chance to react to in real time. The best comment will be acknowledged on air making this live stream a true conversation.

Other topics planned for today's Talkin' Country LIVE:

Kelsea Ballerini's breakup confirmation.

A sad truth about country music in 2025.

Are concert tickets really under-priced?

This week, host Wood (Taste of Country Mornings) will lead a panel that includes Senior Editor Billy Dukes, Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul and Social Media Producer Adison Haager. If you follow Taste of Country you're familiar with all four.

Moving forward, expect surprise guests and breaking news features to be added. This is not a recap show and it's NOT a debate show.

Talkin' Country LIVE is a discussion about stories that matter to you. Look for us every Thursday morning on YouTube and Facebook.

