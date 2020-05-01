Tim McGraw Says New Song ‘I Called Mama’ Is Necessary Therapy

Tim McGraw hopes his new single "I Called Mama" can provide some comfort or clarity during a difficult time in American culture. The singer’s first release since re-joining Big Machine Records also tributes his mother.

Betty Trimble is McGraw’s mother, and he’s praised her frequently in recent years, most recently in March as she celebrated her 72nd birthday. The picture that the singer used for the cover art of this single is one of Mom that the shared in that birthday post with a caption that reads: “This beautiful, inspiring, remarkable woman has inspired more dreams in my life than I could possibly count."

"She has nurtured me, lit my ass up when needed (a ton) and given me love, strength and encouragement when I had no more of my own. She is a light and we love her so, so much! Happy birthday Mama!!!!!" McGraw says.

Big Machine Records

Despite the title, "I Called Mama" is not about his mama. Lance Miller, Marc Green and Jimmy Yeary wrote the song, but McGraw says it is a reminder that hearing someone’s voice who loves you is great healing. We need music now more than ever, he adds.

Look for a lyric video when the song is released digitally next Friday (May 8). Fans will find old footage of baby Tim McGraw being cared for by his mother. Fans were also asked to share their own videos and photos for a song being released just in time for Mother’s Day.

