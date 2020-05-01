There's a thread among the top songs on the May 2020 list of the Top 40 Country Songs. Duets and compilations rule — an astonishing seven of the Top 10 songs feature more than one performer.

That includes the No. 1 song, "Nobody But You" by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The pair return to top this chart for a second straight month, and as of May 1 they have the No. 1 song on country radio, as well. It's all going right for the two singers.

Thomas Rhett is having a good year, too — not only is "Beer Can't Fix" with Jon Pardi inside the Top 10 on this month's Top 40 list, his new song — a massive collaboration with Hillary Scott, Keith Urban and more — sits at No. 3. "Be a Light" is the song country music fans need during this difficult time. Click the link below to hear it one more time.

New songs from Luke Bryan, Lee Brice and Brad Paisley also make this month's list. Be sure to check out the song at No. 10. "My Truck" has all the makings of the next "Old Town Road" and the artist (Breland) has some major help from Sam Hunt.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of May 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for May 2020:

40. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

39. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

38. Midland, “Cheatin’ Songs”

37. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

36. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

35. Matt Stell, “Everywhere But On”

34. Chase Rice, “Lonely If You Are”

33. Chris Young, “Drowning”

32. Jake Owen, “Made for You”

31. Lee Brice, “One Of Them Girls”

30. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

29. Michael Ray, “Her World or Mine”

28. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

27. Eric Church, “Monsters”

26. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

25. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine” — NEW WILD WORLD ALBUM OUT MAY 29!

24. Hardy Feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson, “One Beer”

23. Brad Paisley, “No I in Beer”

22. LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

21. Kenny Chesney, “Here and Now” — NEW HERE AND NOW ALBUM OUT MAY 1!

20. Lady Antebellum, “Champagne Night”

19. Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

18. Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

17. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name”

16. Chris Janson, “Done” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 18 SPOTS!

15. Kane Brown, “Cool Again”

14. Travis Denning, “After a Few”

13. Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”

12. Scotty McCreery, “In Between”

11. Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

10. Breland (Feat. Sam Hunt), “My Truck”

9. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

8. Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

7. Luke Bryan, “One Margarita” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

6. Thomas Rhett Feat. Jon Pardi, “Beer Can’t Fix”

5. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

4. Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget”

3. Thomas Rhett and Company, “Be a Light”

2. Luke Combs Feat. Eric Church, “Does to Me”

1. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

Did Your Favorite Song Make Our Top 40 Country Songs List for May 2020?

What would you add to our list of the Top 40 country songs for May 2020? Share your opinions on this list — as well as the songs that deserve to be included, but weren’t at Twitter.

