Toby Keith has one of country music's most recognizably masculine vocals, but in a new cover version, Megan Moroney proves that "Who's Your Daddy" sounds terrific with a feminine touch.

Twangy, traditional and full of fun, high-energy guitar, Moroney's "Who's Your Daddy" is a fairly faithful interpretation of Keith's 2002 hit. But her vocals and playful delivery breathe new life into the song.

Moroney contributed her rendition of "Who's Your Daddy" to a new Apple Music compilation project featuring cover songs from six younger artists. The album — called Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered — celebrates what would have been Keith's 64th birthday on July 8.

Moroney has covered "Who's Your Daddy" both live and in a TikTok video, and she says it's a personal favorite for her and her band.

"'Who's Your Daddy' has become my band and I's pre-show hype song and it felt like the perfect one to choose to cover!" she said in a statement, according to Billboard. "I am excited to be a part of this series honoring Toby Keith and I hope you love my version as much as we do!"

The Apple Music compilation is available to hear now on Apple Music. Moroney shared a snippet of her version on social media, with video that looks like it was filmed during the studio session.

Keith died in February 2024 after a battle with stomach cancer. He announced his diagnosis almost two years earlier and bravely fought the disease, returning to the spotlight to receive the Icon Award at the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

Other performers featured on Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered include Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley and others. See a full track list below.

Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered

1. Megan Moroney, "Who's Your Daddy"

2. Riley Green, "Should've Been a Cowboy"

3. Parker McCollum, "Who's That Man"

4. Ella Langley, "Wish I Didn't Know Now"

5. Tucker Wetmore, "As Good as I Once Was"

6. Ashley McBryde, "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action"