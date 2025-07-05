Will Marcy Grace Lead the Top Videos in Country Music This Week?

Marcy Grace combines legitimate musical chops with considerable attitude in her cool new video for "Knockout." Will she land at the top of Taste of Country's video countdown this week?

Grace co-wrote "Knockout" with Patrick Dodge. The video features a literal knockout — or two!

“‘Knockout’ is gritty, country rock with a punch," Grace explains. "In the video, a knockout walks into a small-town bar, and two guys end up throwing down over her, literally. We had to take it to the parking lot and bring in pro wrestler Terrale Tempo to bring the fight to life."

Grace is a new face to many country listeners, but she has veteran songwriting and guitar chops. The power of her live shows sets her apart from other up-and-coming artists.

Lee Brice and Zach Top also have great new videos out that are looking for votes this week:

Chas Collins rockets to the top of the countdown this week with his patriotic video for "No Place I'd Rather Be," which received overwhelming support in the runup to the 4th of July.

Countdown mainstays Home Free register at No. 2 this week with their cover of "Achy Breaky Heart," and Wild Mountain Mystics debut at No. 10 with their video for "If You Can Bluff" this week.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

