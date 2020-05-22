Typically the hottest summer songs are a party, but this summer is different. The 10 country songs that make this 2020 summer playlist reflect where we are today, which is at home, unable to socialize.

But there's still plenty of fun to be had.

Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line bring the feel-good on this list, while Luke Combs offers a sobering reminder of what spring (and soon, summer) 2020 felt like. According to the charts, Maren Morris has the hottest song as we begin the summer, but it's hardly a new song for country music fans. "The Bones" reached No. 1 early in 2020 and has been a major crossover hit for "Girl" singer.

Luke Bryan is a regular on this annual list of the hottest country songs, and you'll find him checking in with "One Margarita" at No. 4 below. Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett and newcomer Breland also round out the Top 10 list. This summer is going to be different, but that doesn't mean it has to be terrible. Chris Janson's kind of summer fun in "Done" might be alright, too.

The Hottest Summer Songs of 2020 list is part of the annual Taste of Country Hot List, a summertime look at everything hot in country music. Watch a video of country's hottest artists above and then check out our list of artists who are Hot Again, Hot Under 25 and Hot Under the Radar.

10 Hottest Summer Songs of 2020: