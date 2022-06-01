Callista Clark Snags Top Artist Under 25 Prize in ToC Summer Hot List Awards

The future of country music is in good hands with the next generation of songmakers. Leading the way, is 18-year-old Callista Clark, who was just voted Top Artist in the category of Hot Under 25 in Taste of Country's 2022 Summer Hot List Awards.

As votes narrowed down the field to just five finalists, Clark emerged, as the only artist to have notched a Top 20 single within the last year. "It's Cause I Am" was her debut single, and after peaking on the charts, Clark released a follow-up single, "Give It Back Broken," this spring.

The Georgia native — who has amassed 77,000-plus followers on Instagram — has several festivals on the calendar this year. Clark has already played Stagecoach and will play the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest in June. She is also featured in the Power of Women in Country Music exhibit at the Grammy Museum through Oct. 2.

The final votes put Clark at the top of the Hot Under 25 list, followed by Gabby Barrett, Jackson Dean, Erin Kinsey and Conner Smith.

Barrett was one of the 5 finalists. The 22-year-old American Idol alum has racked up a few No. 1 hits going back-to-back with with "I Hope" and "The Good Ones." Her current radio single is "Pick Me Up."

Also in the Top 5 was Jackson Dean. His current radio single "Don't Come Lookin'" should sound familiar to fans of the show Yellowstone. The track was used in Season 4, Episode 7 when John Dutton decides to run for governor.

Twenty-one-year-old Erin Kinsey found herself among the finalists. After graduating high school, the Texas native moved to Nashville to pursue her music career. Her current single is "Just Drive."

Rounding out the Top 5 finalists was Conner Smith. The 22-year-old has seen success in country radio with his song "Learn From It." He originally gained notoriety with his song "I Hate Alabama" in 2021. Smith will tour with Thomas Rhett this year on his Bring the Bar to You Tour.

The 2022 Summer Hot List Awards consisted of seven categories this year. Fans were able to vote on everything from tours, songs, artists who are under the radar and more. They could even vote for themselves in the Fan Base category.