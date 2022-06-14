Callista Clark’s Debut Album, ‘Real to Me: The Way I Feel,’ Coming This Fall

Callista Clark debuted in country music in February of 2021 with her first-ever EP Real to Me, which contained her Top 20 single "It's 'Cause I Am." Now, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter is announcing her major-label debut album, Real to Me: The Way I Feel.

The project will be released Oct. 14 on Big Machine Records.

Continuing the era she began with her Real to Me EP, the album will feature 10 tracks, including previously released songs "It's Cause I Am," "Change My Mind," "Heartbreak Song," "Don't Need It Anymore" and "Real to Me." Additionally, five brand new songs will round out the album.

Clarks is writer on each track, with co-writers including Laura Veltz, Emily Shackleton, Liz Rose, Chris DeStefano and many more. Nathan Chapman produced the release.

"I couldn’t be more excited to share that my FIRST ALBUM EVER is coming out October 14!" Clark shares in a press release. "I have been waiting so long and trying my best to get all the new songs as perfect as I can. The 'Real to Me' era is not over yet! Can’t wait for y’all to hear it."

Clark is giving fans a sample of the project with the release of new song, "Sad," which was co-written by the singer with Sarah Buxton and Jimmy Robbins.

"'Sad' is one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever written," Clark explains. "It’s super lighthearted and perfect for summer. I wanted the lyrics of this song to be fun and sarcastic — the exact opposite of how I was feeling while going through a heartbreak. Manifesting not being sad."

Clark's debut album is available for pre-order now.

Callista Clark's Real to Me: The Way I Feel Tracklisting:

1. "It’s ‘Cause I Am" (Callista Clark, Cameron Jaymes, Laura Veltz)

2. "Gave It Back Broken" (Callista Clark, Emily Shackelton)

3. "Change My Mind" (Callista Clark, Dan Isbell, Jonathan Singleton)

4. "Worst Guy Ever" (Callista Clark, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband)

5. "Brave Girl" (Callista Clark, Ben Johnson, Emily Landis)

6. "Wish You Wouldn’t" (Callista Clark, Emily Falvey, Lalo Guzman)

7. "Heartbreak Song" (Callista Clark, Chris DeStefano, Liz Rose, Emily Shackelton)

8. "Don’t Need It Anymore" (Callista Clark, Cameron Jaymes, Melissa Peirce)

9. "Sad" (Callista Clark, Sarah Buxton, Jimmy Robbins)

10. "Real to Me" (Callista Clark, Casey Robert Brown, Laura Veltz)