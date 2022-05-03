The 10 artists nominated for the Hot Under the Radar Award have all been working hard toward a goal for years. Each is ready to break in a big way in 2022. Who do you think should win this Taste of Country Summer Hot List honor?

Alexandra Kay —Alexandra Kay's TikTok videos led to major success in 2021 and 2022. She found herself partnering with legends like Randy Travis and touring with stars like Tim McGraw. "That's What Love Is" is her newest release, but this indie artist doesn't drip drip new music — it's more of a firehose!

Breland — Breland enjoyed not one, but two national television performances in 2022. The ACM Awards (fine, they're technically on Amazon Prime) and the CMT Music Awards featured this exciting young talent. "Praise the Lord" also made our Hot Summer Song category, as did his collaboration with Dierks Bentley, "Beers on You."

Callista Clark — Country radio is really excited about 18-year-old Callista Clark. The "It's 'Cause I Am" singer is barely under the radar at this point, which is a testament to how her talents are bringing in fans.

Ernest — "Flower Shops" may be Ernest's first country radio single, but the singer and songwriter is already well established as a hitmaker for stars like Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and more. There's a lot of depth behind his party facade, and in 2022 country fans are beginning to embrace it.

Frank Ray — Frank Ray may have the catchiest song on country radio with "County'd Look Good on You." The former police officer is a real beacon in country music. His mix of Latinx and American influences becomes something familiar and urgent during every song. More than anything, you just find yourself smiling as you listen to the gifted vocalist.

Jackson Dean — Having a song placed on Yellowstone during Season 4 led to big things for Jackson Dean. "Don't Come Lookin'" is now his first single at country radio, and it passed the Top 40 mark like a car passes a road sign on the highway. Traditional fans appreciate this young singer's meaty lyrics and gruff delivery. The Greenbroke album has gotten all sorts of praise.

Jelly Roll — If you Google search Jelly Roll, you get results for a rapper, but his single "Son of a Sinner" is a no doubt country music smash that's quickly catching on at radio. The BBR Music Group signee is under the radar in mainstream country music circles, but larger than life to his diehards.

Morgan Wade — Morgan Wade's Reckless album was a Top 5 album on Taste of Country's Best Albums of 2021 list. We're big fans of her single "Wilder Days," as well. If you haven't followed her on Twitter, make sure to do so. Her honesty is a breath of fresh air.

Muscadine Bloodline — Country duo Muscadine Bloodline released one of the hottest albums you'll hear in 2022. Dispatch to 16th Ave. is the kind of album that leads to involuntary concert ticket purchases. Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster have a clear-headed approach to the music industry as indie artists. They're a refreshing follow.

Priscilla Block — Only Raleigh, N.C., native Priscilla Block can make a breakup song sound fun. "My Bar" is a pop-friendly get-back-at-an-ex kind of song, and it's her second to hit country radio. High-profile appearances on the Kelly Clarkson Show and the CMT Awards bolster her resume. Her infectious personality will ensure more television appearances in 2022.

