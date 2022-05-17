Taste of Country Hot List Awards Heat Up as Categories Are Cut to Five Finalists

Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen were the top-voted names from the first round of Summer Hot List Awards voting, but they haven't won yet. Four of the seven categories have been trimmed down to five finalists, per the rules.

Now, the competition starts fresh, meaning each finalist in these categories has the chance to take an early lead and never look back. Along with Carrie Underwood, the two country men were the most-voted-for early on, and each earned the right to move on in the categories they are nominated in.

The big award is Hot Artist of 2022, where Johnson, Underwood and Wallen are joined in competition by Miranda Lambert and Walker Hayes.

Below is a look at the finalists. Click on any category to vote, or just click this button to head over to the main Hot List Awards landing page where you can vote in seven categories, once daily through Memorial Day:

Hot Summer Tour of 2022:

Morgan Wallen’s The Dangerous Tour

Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now Tour

Alan Jackson’s 2022 One More for the Road Tour

Luke Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour

Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour

Hot Artist of 2022:

Cody Johnson

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Miranda Lambert

Walker Hayes

Hot Under the Radar:

Ernest

Jackson Dean

Frank Ray

Priscilla Block

Breland

Hot Summer Song of 2022:

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t”

Walker Hayes, “AA”

Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer”

Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Breland, “Beers on Me”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”