The Hot Country Fan Base category at the 2022 Taste of Country Summer Hot List Awards promises to be the most contested. We did the hard part and trimmed the nominees to five groups we feel will do anything for their favorite artist. Now, it's up to you to prove it, and vote.

Here are the five nominees for 2022:

Carrie Underwood — There's a reason Carrie Underwood has more that two dozen CMT Music Awards. Her fans show up to vote like no other fan base in country music. Nearly 20 years after her turn on American Idol, the Underwood Army still responds to praise and criticism with the kind of urgency you'd expect from a newcomer's faithful.

Eric Church — Eric Church fans are a different kind of passionate. The most loyal are lifers who try to take in multiple shows on each tour. He's not active on social media, so they're not as active as others found on this list. The Church Choir will need to bring it to top a group well-trained in the art of going viral.

Kane Brown — Kane Brown fans have a lot to be excited about in 2022. A new album seems imminent, and while his Blessed & Free Tour only lasts through spring, new dates are likely before fall. Like Underwood, Brown is an artist who earned a kind of fan vote to launch a career. His came from Facebook, and those early followers still make up an imposing nucleus today. KB Nation is a real favorite to win this Summer Hot List Award.

Morgan Wallen — Morgan Wallen has had the No. 1 album in country music for most of the last 52 weeks, in large part because his fans demanded it. They're also selling out his Dangerous Tour, which is nominated in the Hot Summer Tour category. The singer recognized this with an emphatic acceptance speech at the 2022 ACM Awards in March.

Yellowstone / 1883 — Response to Taste of Country's coverage of Yellowstone and 1883 proved that the franchise's fans hold the show in very high regard. To say we were overwhelmed would be an understatement. This is a group that studies late 19th century wagon routes to try to track how the Duttons arrived in Montana from Texas. That level of dedication is worthy of a Hot List nomination, at the very least.

Vote once per day through May 27 and be sure to find the other six Hot List Awards categories and vote in those, too.