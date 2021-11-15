Morgan Wallen has announced nearly 50 tour dates for 2022. On Monday morning (Nov. 15), the singer revealed plans for the Dangerous Tour with labelmates Hardy and Larry Fleet.

The tour is named after his last album Dangerous: The Double Album, released in January.

Hardy will join Wallen for most dates on the tour, while Fleet will be a part of the first half of the tour. A note on the Wallen's Instagram page indicates that after June 1, he'll add a different supporting artist. Tickets for tour stops through April 30 go on sale on Nov. 19. The remainder go on sale on Dec. 3.

The tour begins nearly one year after Wallen was removed from most corporate radio programming playlists and digital streaming platform playlists, as well as dropped by his book agent. He was caught using a racist word after a night out drinking with friends. The 28-year-old stepped away from the spotlight for several weeks before slowly returning to a regular social media schedule that found him socializing with other country stars, sharing new songs holding his baby boy.

"Sand in My Boots" is Wallen's current single at country radio. It sits just inside the Top 20.

Hardy is best known for his song "One Beer" and for writing songs recorded by Wallen and Florida Georgia Line. Fleet's lone single "Where I Find God" did not catch on at country radio, but earned strong critical reviews. The singer is praised for a big, soulful voice.

Morgan Wallen's The Dangerous Tour Dates:

Feb. 3 — Evansville, Ind.@ Ford Center

Feb. 4 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 5 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Feb. 9 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 24 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 25 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 26 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 3 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 4 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 5 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

March 10 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

March 11 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

March 12 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

March 17 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 21 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

April 22 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 23 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundone

April 28 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center (Hardy not appearing)

April 29 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena (Hardy not appearing)

April 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (Hardy not appearing)

May 12 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

May 13 — Rapids City, S.D. @ Summit Arena

May 14 — Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena

June 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 4 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 16 — Noblesvile, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 25 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 7 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 21 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 30 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Hardy not appearing)

Aug. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

Aug. 11 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfnity Center

Aug. 12 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 25 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Aug. 26 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 7 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 9 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 10 — West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Sept. 15 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 17 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater.

Sept. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center