Morgan Wallen Announces Expansive New Tour, the ‘Dangerous’ Tour
Morgan Wallen has announced nearly 50 tour dates for 2022. On Monday morning (Nov. 15), the singer revealed plans for the Dangerous Tour with labelmates Hardy and Larry Fleet.
The tour is named after his last album Dangerous: The Double Album, released in January.
Hardy will join Wallen for most dates on the tour, while Fleet will be a part of the first half of the tour. A note on the Wallen's Instagram page indicates that after June 1, he'll add a different supporting artist. Tickets for tour stops through April 30 go on sale on Nov. 19. The remainder go on sale on Dec. 3.
The tour begins nearly one year after Wallen was removed from most corporate radio programming playlists and digital streaming platform playlists, as well as dropped by his book agent. He was caught using a racist word after a night out drinking with friends. The 28-year-old stepped away from the spotlight for several weeks before slowly returning to a regular social media schedule that found him socializing with other country stars, sharing new songs holding his baby boy.
"Sand in My Boots" is Wallen's current single at country radio. It sits just inside the Top 20.
Hardy is best known for his song "One Beer" and for writing songs recorded by Wallen and Florida Georgia Line. Fleet's lone single "Where I Find God" did not catch on at country radio, but earned strong critical reviews. The singer is praised for a big, soulful voice.
Morgan Wallen's The Dangerous Tour Dates:
Feb. 3 — Evansville, Ind.@ Ford Center
Feb. 4 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 5 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Feb. 9 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 24 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 25 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 26 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 3 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 4 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 5 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
March 10 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
March 11 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
March 12 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
March 17 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 21 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
April 22 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 23 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundone
April 28 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center (Hardy not appearing)
April 29 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena (Hardy not appearing)
April 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (Hardy not appearing)
May 12 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
May 13 — Rapids City, S.D. @ Summit Arena
May 14 — Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena
June 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 4 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 16 — Noblesvile, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 25 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 7 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 21 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 30 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Hardy not appearing)
Aug. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
Aug. 11 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfnity Center
Aug. 12 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 25 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Aug. 26 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 7 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 9 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Sept. 10 — West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Sept. 15 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 16 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 17 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater.
Sept. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center