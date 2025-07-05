Morgan Wallen Is Sending 35 Kids From His Hometown to Music + Arts Camp

Morgan Wallen has long supported youth programs in his home state of Tennessee, and now, he's making it possible for 35 Knoxville-area children to attend summer camps focused on music and art.

The Morgan Wallen Foundation has issued a $15,000 grant to the Salvation Army Knoxville Area Command, according to local outlet WATE.

Those funds are earmarked to fully cover costs for kids from underserved communities in Knoxville and surrounding counties to attend Camp Paradise Valley, which is owned and operated by the Salvation Army Kentucky and Tennessee Division Headquarters.

According to the Salvation Army's website, the camp is located on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. It serves children between the ages of seven and 12 years old. The camp experience will take place during two different weeks in July and will provide various music and art experiences for the kids.

"They'll enjoy a week filled with fun, friendship and specialized music & arts education," a post from the Salvation Army on Instagram reads, "all while building lifelong memories."

"We're beyond grateful to the Morgan Wallen Foundation for investing in the future of our youth here in east Tennessee," it continues.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Gave Musical Instruments to Two High Schools During Texas Tour Stop

In addition to supporting children in his home turf of East Tennessee, Wallen has committed to his "2025 Tour Give Back" initiative as part of his headlining I'm the Problem Tour. That initiative will support music programs in the cities that he visits on his tour.

Most recently, Wallen's foundation gifted musical instruments to two schools in Houston, Texas, which is the city where he opened the I'm the Problem Tour. He continued that trend in Wisconsin, which is where he played a show on the next weekend of the tour, gifting instruments to an elementary school in Madison, Wisc.

For each ticket sold on the I'm the Problem Tour, $3 go toward furthering the Morgan Wallen Foundation's philanthropic mission.