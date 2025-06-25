Morgan Wallen is already making an impact on his I'm the Problem Tour, which launched on June 20.

While in Houston for back-to-back shows at NRG Stadium, the country superstar made a charitable donation to two local high schools.

Per Big Loud Records, James Madison High School and S.P. Waltrip High School both received new instruments for their music programs from the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

It's unclear how many instruments or what dollar value was donated, but it sounds like this will be a recurring trend on Wallen's tour.

"As a part of Wallen's '2025 Tour Give Back" initiative, Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) is saying thank you to the communities that have welcomed Wallen in with open arms by supporting music programs in touring cities," a press release reads.

For this year's I'm the Problem Tour, $3 from every ticket sold is going directly to the Morgan Wallen Foundation to further its philanthropic mission.

In addition to supporting music programs across the nation, MWF also serves sports organizations. In 2023, the country hitmaker donated $500,000 to rebuild a few baseball and softball fields in north Nashville.

His foundation was also part of the relief efforts following the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene in east Tennessee and western North Carolina. He gave the American Red Cross $500,000 to help those who were effected by the catastrophic storm.

Morgan Wallen's 2025 I'm the Problem Tour Dates

Wallen has already logged one weekend of his 2025 road trip. The I'm the Problem Tour is camping out in various cities across the nation, with many stops featuring back-to-back shows.

The tour will resume on Saturday (June 28).

June 28 — Madison, Wisc. @ Camp Randall Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

July 11 — Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert)

July 12 — Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn)

July 18 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

July 19 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (with Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn)

July 25 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (with Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert)

July 26 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (with Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn)

Aug. 1 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium (with Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 2 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium (with Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn)

Aug. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field (with Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett)

Aug. 22 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (with Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (with Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre (with Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 5 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre (with Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn)

Sept. 12 — Edmonton, Alb. @ Commonwealth Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 13 — Edmonton, Alb. @ Commonwealth Stadium (with Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn)

