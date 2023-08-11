Morgan Wallen Teams With Major League Baseball for Historic Nashville Field Renovations

Morgan Wallen has committed $500,000 to help rebuild baseball and softball fields in north Nashville.

The singer’s charitable foundation has partnered with Major League Baseball, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, the Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team and others to help rebuild the historic Parkwood Community Club fields. It’s part of a $12 million investment in the area that also includes a metro park and 26 Habitat for Humanity homes.

Wallen was on hand for the announcement of the project. He played baseball in high school before an injury dashed hopes of taking the sport further.

The Parkwood Community Club is a historic complex for Black baseball.

The Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation also donated $500,000.

The Morgan Wallen Foundation supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music.

This new partnership is the second charitable act from Wallen in four days, as earlier this week he performed during a night of remembrance for those killed during Nashville's Covenant School shooting. The Aug. 7 event also featured Jason Aldean, Maddie & Tae and Lee Brice.

This weekend, Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour continues in Columbus, Ohio. The tour is in support of his One Thing at a Time album, which has remained at No. 1 on country album charts since its release earlier this year.

9 Country Stars Who Grew Up Rich The son of a rock star, the daughter of a famous actor, a son of a car dealer and two wealth managers' kids are among the country artists listed below. These nine country stars grew up rich, but that doesn't mean they didn't work hard to get where they are today.