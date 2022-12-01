Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries.

After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year nominee — will focus on the United States with up to seven shows per month in America, from April through August.

In September, he'll begin a run of Canada, hitting 10 major Canadian cities. Tickets for most shows go on sale on Dec. 9.

Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will open for Wallen, but Hardy and Parker McCollum will step in for select shows. A full list of Wallen's spring and summer tour dates (seen below) includes several festivals and 17 stadiums, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 22. Additionally, he'll play arenas and amphitheaters.

2023 promises to be a year of new music for Wallen, as well. January will mark two years since his Dangerous: The Double Album release. His current single "Thought You Should Know" is from a new project, release date TBD.

To coincide with his tour news, Wallen also announced a three-song sampler called One Thing at a Time coming Friday (Dec. 2). Songs called "Days That End in Why" and "Tennessee Fan" will join the title track when it's made available.

Morgan Wallen 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour Dates:

March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. @ Spark Arena

March 19 — Ipswich, Australia @ CMC Rocks

March 21 — Sydney, Australia @ Judos Bank Arena

March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. @ Rod Laver Arena

April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

April 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

April 22 — Oxford, Miss. @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 28 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 26 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Cost Jam

June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest

June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 23 — Chicago, Il. @ Wrigley Field

June 30 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest

Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Lie Centre

Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaksTel Centre

Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. @ Tacoma Dome