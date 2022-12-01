Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour
Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries.
After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year nominee — will focus on the United States with up to seven shows per month in America, from April through August.
In September, he'll begin a run of Canada, hitting 10 major Canadian cities. Tickets for most shows go on sale on Dec. 9.
Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will open for Wallen, but Hardy and Parker McCollum will step in for select shows. A full list of Wallen's spring and summer tour dates (seen below) includes several festivals and 17 stadiums, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 22. Additionally, he'll play arenas and amphitheaters.
2023 promises to be a year of new music for Wallen, as well. January will mark two years since his Dangerous: The Double Album release. His current single "Thought You Should Know" is from a new project, release date TBD.
To coincide with his tour news, Wallen also announced a three-song sampler called One Thing at a Time coming Friday (Dec. 2). Songs called "Days That End in Why" and "Tennessee Fan" will join the title track when it's made available.
Morgan Wallen 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour Dates:
March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. @ Spark Arena
March 19 — Ipswich, Australia @ CMC Rocks
March 21 — Sydney, Australia @ Judos Bank Arena
March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. @ Rod Laver Arena
April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
April 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
April 22 — Oxford, Miss. @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
April 28 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 26 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Cost Jam
June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest
June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
June 23 — Chicago, Il. @ Wrigley Field
June 30 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest
Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre
Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Lie Centre
Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaksTel Centre
Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. @ Tacoma Dome