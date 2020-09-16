Keith Urban dropped his new collaboration with Pink by surprise in advance of the 2020 ACM Awards. The superstars team for a soulful pop-country track titled "One Too Many" that provides a new twist on an old theme, which they released online in the early morning hours on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

"One Too Many' is a classic drinking song on one hand, opening with Urban waking up with bloodshot eyes after a night that stretched way into the morning.

"I've spent all my money drinking on my own / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone / And I can't second-guess it, where did I go wrong / I know I'm proud, but I've had one too many / Come take me home," the chorus pleads.

The arrangement, as well as a staccato, at times nearly spoken-word melody delivered over an extremely progressive arrangement, provides a very modern take on one of the bedrock themes of country music.

Urban announced on Monday (Sept. 14) that he would debut "One Too Many" in a live performance with Pink during the 2020 ACM Awards, which are slated to air live from Nashville on CBS on Wednesday night. "One Too Many" is one of several collaborations slated to appear on Urban's forthcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which is due out on Friday (Sept. 18). The project also features "Out the Cage" with country rapper Breland and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, as well as a version of "We Were" with Eric Church.

Delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are slated to take place on Wednesday night at 8PM ET on CBS from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, departing from years past, when the awards have mostly taken place in Las Vegas.

Urban will host from the Opry House, and the program, which airs on CBS, will also feature live performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay and more. Taylor Swift will also perform her new country single, "Betty."

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.

2020 ACM Awards Performers:



Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere"

Carrie Underwood, Classic Country Medley from the Grand Ole Opry House

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Entertainer of the Year Nominees, Medley to Open the Show

Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Keith Urban + Pink, "One Too Many"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium

Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green, "I Wish Grandpa Never Died" from the Ryman Auditorium

Taylor Swift, "Betty"

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe

Trisha Yearwood, "I'll Carry You Home" (In Memoriam Tribute)