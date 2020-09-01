New country songs from unexpected sources earned high marks on this month's list of the Top 40 Country Songs. September 2020 begins the windup to awards season, and A-List stars and hot newcomers are bringing their best.

Taylor Swift returns to the Top 40 Country Songs list for the first time in years, as "Betty" continues to be among the most-added songs by country radio programmers. Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Little Big Town also crack through with hot new songs, while Morgan Wallen adds two songs the Top 40 list, including one that could soon become a major crossover smash.

Elsewhere, find big gains for Kelsea Ballerini and Matt Stell and near-No. 1 songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown. That top spot? It goes to a man who has quietly been red-hot on every chart. Congratulations to Lee Brice for notching the No. 1 country song of September 2020.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of September 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for September 2020:

40. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

39. Brett Eldredge, “Gabrielle”

38. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

37. Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

36. Chris Lane, “Big, Big Plans”

35. Runaway June, “We Were Rich”

34. Midland, “Cheatin’ Songs”

33. Lady A, “Champagne Night”

32. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

31. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine”

30. Parmalee X Blanco Brown, “Just the Way”

29. Niko Moon, “Good Time”

28. Russell Dickerson, “Love You Like I Used To”

27. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

26. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

25. Brad Paisley, “No I in Beer”

24. Kenny Chesney, “Happy Does”

23. Eric Church, “Stick That In Your Country Song”

22. Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

21. Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole In the Bottle”

20. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

19. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

18. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name” — NEW THE SPEED OF NOW PART 1 ALBUM COMING SEPT. 18!

17. Matt Stell, “Everywhere But On” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 14 SPOTS!

16. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson), “One Beer” — NEW A ROCK ALBUM COMING SEPT. 4!

15. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

14. Tim McGraw, “I Called Mama”

13. Thomas Rhett and Friends, “Be a Light”

12. Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

11. Taylor Swift, “Betty”

10. Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”

9. Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go Bed”

8. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

7. Luke Bryan, “One Margarita”

6. Luke Combs, “Lovin’ on You”

5. Morgan Wallen, “7 Summers” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

4. Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Happy Anywhere”

3. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

2. Kane Brown, “Cool Again”

1. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”