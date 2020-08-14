Morgan Wallen's newest song "7 Summers" will transport listeners to a tropical paradise with its breezy, island-influenced melody. The country star dropped the heartbroken track on Friday (Aug. 14).

Written by Wallen with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, "7 Summers" has already gained traction among fans and on the TikTok app. Joey Moi produced the song, which finds Wallen looking back on a past relationship and hoping, just a little bit, that she still thinks of him.

"I wonder when you're drinkin' / If you find yourself thinkin' about / That boy from East Tennessee," Wallen admits in the chorus. "And I know we both knew better / But we still said forever / And that was seven summers ago ..."

Wallen first came to the national spotlight when he competed on The Voice in 2014. He's scored a string of No. 1 hits beginning in 2017 with his collaboration on "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line, and continuing with "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You."

"More Than My Hometown" is Wallen's latest single. That song, "7 Summers" and the previously released "This Bar" are all set for his sophomore album, the details of which have yet to be announced.

Wallen recently announced the arrival of his first child, a son named Indigo "Indie" Wilder. The baby boy's mother is Katie Smith, Wallen's ex-fiancee.