As Rascal Flatts prepare to say farewell to the country music at the end of 2020, the trio is considering their legacy. Their brand-new single, "How They Remember You," released on Friday (June 20), speaks to that question; readers can press play above to listen.

Written by Marc Beeson, Josh Osborne and Allen Shamblin, "How They Remember You" is a poignant reflection. "Did you stand or did you fall? / Build a bridge or build a wall? / Hide your love or give it all? / What did you do? / What did you do?" Rascal Flatts ask in harmony in the chorus.

"Did you make 'em laugh or make 'em cry? / Did you quit or did you try? / Live your dreams or let 'em die? / What did you choose? / What did you choose?" the Flatts continue, before delivering a bit of wisdom: "When it all comes down / It ain't if, it's how they remember you."

"It's just a masterpiece," Rascal Flatts say of the song, comparing their first listen to the track to their first time hearing their big hit "Bless the Broken Road." "It's a timeless message that will inspire people ... and a timely message for right now."

Together since 2000, Rascal Flatts have racked up No. 1 hits, platinum-certified albums and awards wins and nominations, and earned crossover acclaim, throughout their 20 years in the music business. Together, Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney also influenced a generation of musicians, and the overall sound of country music.

"We opened the door for a lot of new artists doing the kind of music that you even hear today, 20 years later," Rascal Flatts reflect, "'cause there was no sound like the sound that we had when we came in in 2000."

Equally important, though, is the mark the Flatts have left in their fans' lives. "We have told their life story through Rascal Flatts music," they say, "and that is the greatest reward as an artist."

Rascal Flatts had planned to celebrate their final months together with a summer tour and other big appearances; however, the novel coronavirus pandemic has thwarted many of those plans. The trio canceled their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour in mid-May.