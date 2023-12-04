Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney's divorce became final this fall, with the courts outlining several very strict terms and one lesson on human frailties.

Joe Don Rooney married Tiffany Fallon in April 2006.

They have three kids together, ages 9 to 15.

Rooney filed for divorce in January 2021 after learning his wife was about to do the same.

Alcoholism, infidelity and the pressures of an "extravagant lifestyle" all led to the end of the marriage. People shares anecdotes, like a time Rooney reprimanded his wife for spending too much on a purse and she responded with, "F-- you Joe Don, I don't need a f---ing dad."

Who Was Joe Don Rooney Married To?

Prior to meeting and marrying Rooney, Tiffany Fallon was a successful model, having won Miss Georgia in 2001 before posing for Playboy. She'd be named Playmate of the Month and Year in between the time she'd meet her future husband and marry him.

The guitarist's struggles with alcohol rapidly deteriorated their marriage. Fans first learned of his battle after an early 2021 car crash and arrest. That led to Rooney being admitted to a rehabilitation facility in Utah, where the filing reveals he allegedly had one of two affairs that year.

Fallon also admits to having an affair with her personal trainer in August of 2020.

Moving forward, both parties will get 182.5 days of parenting time each year, with Fallon being the primary residential parent. She requested spousal report from her ex-husband, but that was denied. Instead, she'll get $791 a week for child support.

Rooney's sobriety has been a point of conversation for his bandmates, with Jay DeMarcus sharing that after 19 months sober, his bandmate looked better than he'd seen him in 10 years.

Gary LeVox has also opened up about Rooney in recent interviews, insinuating he was to blame for the band's breakup in 2020. It's not clear what Rooney's next move will be professionally.