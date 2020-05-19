Rascal Flatts' fans will not get the chance to say goodbye. The trio just announced their 2020 Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour has been canceled.

In making the announcement, Gary LeVox and company talk about refunds and important events still to come in 2020, but make no mention of efforts to reschedule any of the dates.

"After a lot of difficult conversations that we never thought we would be having, we have decided that in the interest of the safety of everyone involved we will not be moving forward with our Farewell Tour," a note on social media reads.

The tour was to be their last, with the longtime country hitmakers calling it quits after 2020.

LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney made it clear there was no sadness or animosity when they announced they were going to wrap up a career that began more than 20 years ago in Printer's Alley in Nashville. It isn't a breakup, they insist, and when pressed the group wouldn't even call it a goodbye.

"We're saying thank you," DeMarcus told CBS This Morning in January.

There were three dozen shows scheduled on a tour that was supposed to run from June through October, with various artists joining as support. Musically, it's not clear that Rascal Flatts will ever release another album, making the Top 20 hit "Back to Life" their final bow.

This Rascal Flatts announcement follows similar tour postponement notices from Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett and Kenny Chesney, all of whom wiped their 2020 calendar clean by postponing or canceling their tours.