Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour: ‘There Is No Sadness’
It looks like it's the end of the road for Rascal Flatts. The hitmaking country trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay De Marcus have announced their farewell tour.
The trio announced the news in a post to social media on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7).
"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," they write. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."
Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour kicks off in Indianapolis on June 11, and it runs through Oct. 17, when it wraps up with a final show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The group are planning to release new music in 2020, they revealed in an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday (Jan. 7).
The band members clarified that nobody is sick, and they stopped short of saying they would never work together again in the future. For now, they are taking the opportunity to celebrate 20 years with their fans in a series of live shows that will take them all over the country, with no future plans in the works after that.
"We've got surprises all through the year," LeVox assures.
Tickets for the tour dates will become available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. The details about tickets are to be announced. More information about the farewell tour will be available at Rascal Flatts' website as details are announced.
Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:
June 11— Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @S&T Bank Music Park
July 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 11 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
