It looks like it's the end of the road for Rascal Flatts. The hitmaking country trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay De Marcus have announced their farewell tour.

The trio announced the news in a post to social media on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7).

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," they write. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour kicks off in Indianapolis on June 11, and it runs through Oct. 17, when it wraps up with a final show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The group are planning to release new music in 2020, they revealed in an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

The band members clarified that nobody is sick, and they stopped short of saying they would never work together again in the future. For now, they are taking the opportunity to celebrate 20 years with their fans in a series of live shows that will take them all over the country, with no future plans in the works after that.

"We've got surprises all through the year," LeVox assures.

Tickets for the tour dates will become available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. The details about tickets are to be announced. More information about the farewell tour will be available at Rascal Flatts' website as details are announced.

Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:

June 11— Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 11 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

