Russell Dickerson sure knows how to sing a love song. "Love You Like I Used To" may be titled like a heartbreaker, but it doesn't take long for the listener to turn with the chorus.

The "Yours" and "Blue Tacoma" hitmaker dropped his lead single from a new studio album earlier this year, but stayed true to a sound and style he crafted across 12 smart songs on his debut project. This is as much of a vocal showcase as we've heard from the western Tennessee native. He's a polished singer, comfortable adding emotion to made-for-radio arrangements, and the result is a short string of No. 1 hits to start his career.

There's no reason to suspect "Love You Like I Used To" won't become his fourth No. 1 song on the country airplay charts. Look for Dickerson to continue on Kane Brown's tour in 2020.

Did You Know?: Dickerson's wife Kailey has directed several of his music videos, including this one and his debut, "Yours."

Russell Dickerson, "Love You Like I Used To" Lyrics:

Girl I have always loved you / Oh but something's changed / Blame it on time, the road or the ride / But It ain't the same / It's a different kind of feeling / Not the one I knew / From the sweet on your lips / To how your hand in mine fits / Girl, I have always loved you.

Chorus:

But I don't love you like I used to / This gets better every time you kiss me like this / It's stronger the longer I'm with you, yeah / More than every single day before / Didn't know I could ever love you more than I did / But baby I do, I don't love you like I used to, no.

What we got ain't got no ending, like a band of solid gold / It's sweeter with time like strawberry wine / It gets as good as it gets old / And oh, we thought we knew what it meant way back then / Why would I keep fallin' all-in higher than I've ever been / Oh no.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus