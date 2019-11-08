Kane Brown's new year is shaping up to be a busy one with the announcement of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which will mark his first-ever headlining run overseas.

“We’ve been getting asked for a while when we were going to be heading overseas, and there have been a few times it's almost worked out, but 2020 just overall was the right timing," Brown says, per the Tennesseean.

He'll kick off in Dublin in February, bouncing from London to Amsterdam to Paris and then to Berlin before returning home for a North American leg. The first U.S. show is Feb. 29 in Atlantic City. Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson will join Brown as opening acts. Tickets will go on sale for most dates on Nov. 15. See a full list of dates below.

“It’s important to us and to our fans to keep showing up for them and knowing how much we appreciate their support," Brown says.

In addition to his headlining run, Brown will be performing at a handful of music festivals in 2020, including Country Thunder, Country Fest and Country SuperFest.

The announcement of his own tour comes after Brown had to postpone his Staples Center anniversary concert — a massive show that will now take place on Jan. 9, 2020. It will be the "For My Daughter" singer's first time to perform at the venue.

2019 has been a bittersweet year for Brown. In his personal life, he and wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kingsley, at the end of October. But the country crooner also dealt with the death of his touring drummer, Kenny Dixon, who died in a single-car accident on Oct. 12.

Brown's professional life over the past year has brought him numerous successes. He was recently awarded with the CMT Artist of the Year prize, which he dedicated to Dixon. He also hit the road with Granger Smith and Jimmie Allen for his headlining Live Forever Tour. Brown recently finished supporting Jason Aldean's Ride All Night Tour alongside Carly Pearce.

*Note: These dates have been updated to reflect postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kane Brown's 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 — Dublin @ Academy Dublin

Feb. 4 — London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 5 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg

Feb. 6 — Paris @ L’Alhambra

Feb. 8 — Berlin @ Metropol

Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 1 — Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center

March 5 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 6 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 6 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

Aug. 7 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Aug. 27 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 28 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug. 29 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Sept. 10 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 11 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Sept. 12 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 1 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

Oct. 2 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Oct. 15 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 16 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

