Kenny Chesney leans into his penchant for groovy little summer songs as he drops "Happy Does" as his new radio single. The hitmaker hasn't bounced to this kind of acoustic beat since his "No Shoes" days of the early '00s.

Indeed, "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" is the song from Chesney's catalog most comparable to "Happy Does." Brock Berryhill, Brad Clawson, Greylan James and Jamie Paulin penned this song about a group of islanders who choose to live worry-free. The singer isn't pontificating, but still he points out that we get to control our own emotions.

Chesney's chill might come just as the country community needs it most. There is another reason to feel the weight of anxiety with each new day, but, like Jimmy Buffett, the singer is there to cool us off. Sometimes good timing can make a song extra special.

Did You Know?: "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" was a huge hit for Chesney, but it never reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Songs chart. It stalled just behind Alan Jackson and Buffett's "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." 2003 was a good year for summer songs.

Kenny Chesney's "Happy Does" Lyrics:

Ol' Sunoco Charlie drives an '87 Harley / Sells gasoline and what you drink 8 to 3AM / Got a tattoo for the Corps and ex-wife number four / Hummin' along, schoolin' ya on the songs on his station / He could be another one cussin' the government, no, but he smiles / Got hundred reasons not to, but he's the poster child for …

Chorus:

Happy is as happy does / Grab a six-string, find a rope swing, hang a palm tree in your truck / Drink a beer just because / Steal a slow dance in a rainstorm and a kiss from who you love / Laugh and live with a half-full cup / Yeah, happy is as happy does.

Some find it in the scripture or a Polaroid picture / Or flip a coin, heads, you're goin' to Tucson, Arizona / But it damn sure ain't in the lookin' back on the stuff you never did / Sometimes you're gonna feel that, but life is better when …

Repeat Chorus

She's a long way from the old her / In this mountain dive in Boulder / Every pickle jar, crinkled dollar takes her another mile high.

Repeat Chorus