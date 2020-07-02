The Top 10 of this month's Top 40 Country Songs list isn't a place for country newcomers. The men and women who've dominated country music across the last decade score big in July 2020.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert can all be found with their new singles inside the Top 10. Hunt scored last month's No. 1 with "Hard to Forget," but he's down a spot in July, as a different summer song has taken over. In fact, four of ToC's Top 10 songs of summer 2020 made the Top 10 of this month's overall Top 40 list.

Elsewhere, artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Eric Church debut on the chart with new songs, while songs from Kane Brown and Brad Paisley make big leaps. Half of the year is in the rearview mirror, and that's a good thing if you ask Avenue Beat. It also means the seasonal fall surge of new music is on deck.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of July 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for July 2020:

40. Runaway June, “We Were Rich”

39. Chris Lane, “Big, Big Plans”

38. Russell Dickerson, “Love You Like I Used To”

37. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You” — NEW HOW THEY REMEMBER YOU EP COMING JULY 31!

36. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

35. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

34. Chase Rice, “Lonely If You Are”

33. Lady A, “Champagne Night”

32. Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

31. Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful”

30. Breland, “My Truck”

29. Lauren Alaina, “Getting Good”

28. Matt Stell, “Everywhere But On”

27. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

26. Midland, “Cheatin’ Songs”

25. Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

24. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

23. Tim McGraw, “I Called Mama”

22. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine”

21. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

20. LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

19. Brad Paisley, “No I in Beer”

18. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

17. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name”

16. Luke Combs (Feat. Eric Church), “Does to Me”

15. Luke Combs, “Lovin’ on You”

14. Kane Brown, “Cool Again” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 13 SPOTS!

13. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

12. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

11. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

10. Eric Church, “Stick That in Your Country Song” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

9. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

8. Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

7. Chris Janson, “Done”

6. Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”

5. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

4. Thomas Rhett + Friends, “Be a Light”

3. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

2. Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

1. Luke Bryan, “One Margarita”