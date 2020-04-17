Morgan Wallen's love has a limit, it turns out: If she's leaving home, he's not going with her. The country singer's new song "More Than My Hometown," released on Friday (April 17), is an explanation.

A wistful chorus of "oooh"s opens "More Than My Hometown," before Wallen sets the scene: He and the woman in question grew up together — "Our mamas are best friends, and so are we," he sings — and their relationship is the stuff of small-town lore. She, however, wants something more, and he just can't leave.

"I love you more than a California sunset / More than a beer when you ain't 21 yet ... I love you more than the feeling when a bass hits the hook / When the guy gets the girl at the end of the book," Wallen sings in the chorus. "But, baby, this might be the last time I get to lay you down / 'Cause I can't love you more than my hometown."

"More Than My Hometown" was written by Wallen with Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak. Joey Moi produced the song.

Wallen's latest track comes from his sophomore album, which will be released later this year via Big Loud Records. The song follows "This Bar," also part of the new project, which Wallen released on New Year's Day. Further details on Wallen's next record have yet to be announced.

Wallen spent 2019 on the road with Luke Combs, for Combs' Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour. In early 2020, he embarked on his own headlining tour, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Roadshow, and spent some time on Jason Aldean’s We Back Tour before the final dates of the trek were postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

WATCH: Morgan Wallen's RISERS Cover of "Cover Me Up":