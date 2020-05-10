Slick, descriptive songwriting is nearly hidden by the infectious melody of Jordan Davis' new song "Almost Maybes." It's the country singer's version of an "Unanswered Prayers" type of song, but this Louisiana-raised singer more than puts his own personal stamp on it.

Davis, Hillary Lindsey and Jesse Frasure wrote "Almost Maybes," his new radio single and the first listen to songs from an upcoming EP that's due on May 22. "Singles You Up" and "Take It From Me" established him as country's new funk provider, and he keeps his foot on the groove for this song. It's a look back through good, bad and indifferent relationships that didn't work out, leading to him finding his true love.

Davis' storytelling shines through the first verse, but it's the metaphors he chooses for the chorus that stand out — if you can hear them over the sound of feet shuffling. "Here’s to the tears and beers / And wasted years on the weeds that look like daisies / I wouldn’t be sitting here next to you / If it weren’t for the almost maybes," he sings. Rhyming "daisies" and "maybes" is what makes the unusual song title work. Listen further for the married man to pay tribute to an often-forgotten-about group of ex-lovers: the bat s--t crazies.

Bless their hearts.

Did You Know?: Davis and his wife Kristen welcomed their first baby last November, a little girl named Eloise.

See 16 Country Songs That Spill the Truth:

Jordan Davis, "Almost Maybes" Lyrics:

I had one say we were done in a Baton Rouge college bar / It kind of came out of nowhere man, I took that one pretty hard / I had another one, in another town / I spent a whole lotta nights missing her / Till it all went black, she stopped texting back / And I finally got the picture.

Chorus:

Here’s to the almost so close / It’s over out of the blues / Here’s to the hey I think we need to talk / And the it ain’t me it’s you’s / Here’s to the tears and beers / And wasted years on the weeds that look like daisies / I wouldn’t be sitting here next to you / If it weren’t for the almost maybes.

Here’s to the one that my family thought was gonna make me drop to one knee / And I tried like but I couldn’t / Hell my mama loved her more than me / And to all those July crushes turning into September leavings / Goodbyes that didn’t feel good back then / They happened for a real good reason.

Repeat Chorus

Wouldn’t be no all alones / Wouldn’t be no sad songs / Wouldn’t be no had-enough, pick yourself up and get to moving ons / For the didn’t work outs / The girls next store and the bat shit crazies / There wouldn’t be no you and me right now if it weren’t for the almost maybes.

Repeat Chorus

No, there wouldn’t be no you and me right now if it weren’t for the almost maybes.