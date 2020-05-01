Brett Young's brand-new single "Lady" is a song for his baby girl — but also, for her mother. The track expresses the singer's love for his daughter, Presley, and his admiration for his wife, Taylor, who will be the little girl's role model as she grows up.

Young debuted "Lady" during an early February show in New York City, after telling Taste of Country Nights in the fall that he had written a song for his daughter before she was born on Oct. 21, 2019, in Nashville.

"Unfortunately, the first one I wrote I like so much that I haven't written any more because I can't have an album full," Young shared at the time.

All About Brett Young's "Lady" for Presley:

"I'm not gonna do a lullabies album," the 38-year-old first-time father says.

"Hope you love just like your mama / Love her like I do," Young sings in the chorus of "Lady." "You can always run to Daddy / You'll always be my baby / But look at her, baby girl / And you'll learn how to be a lady."

Young and wife Taylor are longtime sweethearts who tied the knot in 2018 after meeting a decade earlier. The two moved to Los Angeles together before Young headed to Nashville, and she stayed put. They parted ways on good terms, however, and when they got back in touch years later, they knew they were meant to be together forever.

"Lady" is Young's first new music since the 2018 release of his sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., though he dropped an acoustic EP featuring stripped-back versions of some of his past releases, The Acoustic Sessions, in August. It's unclear at this time if a full new album is on the way.